HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 9,183 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.35% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 20,639.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 103,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBD opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

