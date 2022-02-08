HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 58,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,231,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $163.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.53. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $152.52 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

