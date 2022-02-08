Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $2.36 million and $190,075.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.77 or 0.07037614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,171.67 or 0.99899019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054821 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,463,064 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.