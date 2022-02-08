HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $65.34. Approximately 519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €78.00 ($89.66) to €68.00 ($78.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

