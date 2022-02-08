Hegic Price Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Hegic has a market cap of $33.86 million and $2.98 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00043037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00107666 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.