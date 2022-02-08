Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTLF. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $5,883,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,523 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.