Heard Capital LLC Purchases 14,227 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 4.9% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $568.56. 11,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.