HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. On average, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.