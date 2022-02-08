Head to Head Survey: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and Intelsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million ($5.23) 0.00

BuzzFeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BuzzFeed and Intelsat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 2 0 2.67 Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.74%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Intelsat.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55%

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Intelsat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

