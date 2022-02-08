Head-To-Head Comparison: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) vs. Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CarGurus alerts:

This table compares CarGurus and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 13.72% 24.54% 17.55% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CarGurus and Global Blue Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 7.44 $77.55 million $0.88 39.60 Global Blue Group $52.18 million 23.35 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CarGurus and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 1 8 0 2.89 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $45.44, indicating a potential upside of 30.40%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarGurus beats Global Blue Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.