HBK Investments L P Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGUU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $287,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $505,000.
Shares of ARGUU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. Argus Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.64.
