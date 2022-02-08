HBK Investments L P Invests $1.75 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,699 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.