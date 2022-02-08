Havy Price Down 12% Over Last Week (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Havy coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Havy has a total market cap of $22,965.94 and $1,674.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Havy has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00025597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Havy

Havy (CRYPTO:HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official website is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Havy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars.

