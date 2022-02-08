Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $776,464.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00005285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.40 million and approximately $776,464.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,417.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.84 or 0.07082098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00305329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.76 or 0.00766435 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00407953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.37 or 0.00228869 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,756,841 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

