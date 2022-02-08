Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.54. 18,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

