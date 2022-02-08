Harry Karelis Buys 6,250,000 Shares of Zelira Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ZLD) Stock

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ZLD) insider Harry Karelis acquired 6,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,000.00 ($124,113.48).

Harry Karelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Harry Karelis 6,000,000 shares of Zelira Therapeutics stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and licenses in Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

