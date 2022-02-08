Harber Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Unisys accounts for 1.9% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Unisys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unisys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

In related news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UIS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,770. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.