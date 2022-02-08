Harber Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets comprises approximately 1.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Ingles Markets worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMKTA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 4.84%.

In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

