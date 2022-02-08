Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Cut to €191.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €198.00 ($227.59) to €191.00 ($219.54) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($167.82) to €145.70 ($167.47) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($212.64) to €188.00 ($216.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.93.

HVRRY stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

