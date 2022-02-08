Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 879,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 267,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $15,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

