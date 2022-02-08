Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €12.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.79) price target on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.79) target price on Hamborner REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th.

HAB opened at €9.90 ($11.38) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.59 and its 200-day moving average is €9.22. The stock has a market cap of $789.28 million and a PE ratio of 40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. Hamborner REIT has a twelve month low of €8.28 ($9.52) and a twelve month high of €9.55 ($10.98).

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

