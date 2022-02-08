Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) rose 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $52.53. Approximately 6,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 566,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

