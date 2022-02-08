Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) rose 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $52.53. Approximately 6,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 566,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.
HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haemonetics Company Profile (NYSE:HAE)
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
