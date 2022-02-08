GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. GTX shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 836,403 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
GTX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTXO)
