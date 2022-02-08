GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,666 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ozon were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ozon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 28.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 9.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

OZON stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

