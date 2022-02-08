GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,666 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ozon were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 59.9% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 80.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 41.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,047,000 after acquiring an additional 584,404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the third quarter worth about $25,967,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 16.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,095,000 after acquiring an additional 443,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ozon alerts:

OZON stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OZON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.