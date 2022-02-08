GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 935.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,538 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of DHT worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC increased its stake in DHT by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 626.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 813,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 694,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $862.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.50 and a beta of -0.27.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
