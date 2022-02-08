GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $947,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,028 shares of company stock worth $748,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

