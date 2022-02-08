GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $923,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $207.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.49 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

