GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $923,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $207.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.49 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.