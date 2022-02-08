GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 351.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,407 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,222,456 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 978,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 931,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 847,458 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ALDX stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

