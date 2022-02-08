GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

