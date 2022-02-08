GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 834 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after buying an additional 345,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.27 and a 200 day moving average of $288.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

