GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 60,250 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 164.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Goord acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,000 shares of company stock worth $624,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

