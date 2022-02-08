Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

PAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of PAC traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,765. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $124.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

