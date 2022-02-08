Greytown Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,781,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 97,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,365. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.