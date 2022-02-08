Greytown Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 931,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,900,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. 273,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

