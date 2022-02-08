Greytown Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $222.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,777,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.36. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.01 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $619.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

