Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys 14,837 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 84.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.0% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. 700,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,876,740. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.