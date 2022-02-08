Greytown Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.20. The company had a trading volume of 69,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

