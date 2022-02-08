Greytown Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,345 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 51.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 3.4% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,731. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

