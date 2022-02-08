Graviocoin Price Up 34.7% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $853.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00315386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001996 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.