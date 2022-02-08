Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 270.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,106,000.

RSP traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $155.56. The stock had a trading volume of 88,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,804. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average of $156.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

