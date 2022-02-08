Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Trims Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,532 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Shares of LGND opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

