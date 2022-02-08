Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 31,927 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lessened its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,927 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $481,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,763 shares of company stock worth $8,441,736 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

