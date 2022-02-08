Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Increases Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,821 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after purchasing an additional 167,074 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

