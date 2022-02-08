Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lessened its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock worth $1,622,935 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.86. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.