Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Wix.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after acquiring an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 69.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 8.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 126.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,536,000 after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 58.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.03 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.11.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

