Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ciena by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

