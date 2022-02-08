Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,723 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Insmed were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.