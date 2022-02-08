Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Graham updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GHM opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Graham has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $125.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GHM shares. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

